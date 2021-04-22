Tatar provided a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Tatar set up both of Josh Anderson's goals in the contest. The 30-year-old Tatar snapped his four-game point drought Wednesday. He's produced 29 points, 72 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 55 hits through 43 contests overall. If he can put his skid behind him, Tatar could be a productive forward in fantasy in the later weeks of the season.
