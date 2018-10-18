Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: On incredible tear
Tatar extended his point streak to three games Wednesday, as he provided a game-winning assist in a 3-2 home clash with the Blues.
Tatar has three goals and four assists over his hot streak and now sits at eight points on the young season. Hot Sauce is clearly benefiting from a top-line role that also comes with a No. 1 power-play duties. The Golden Knights didn't find much use in Tatar during the 2018 postseason, but he's thriving with linemates Philip Danault and Brendan Gallagher in Montreal.
