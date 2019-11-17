Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: On point-per-game pace
Tatar had an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.
Tatar was back on the top line, replacing the injured Jonathan Drouin (upper body), and extended his point streak to four games with a secondary assist on Brendan Gallagher's first-period goal. Tatar had been moved off the top line for a couple of games but has enough past experience with Gallagher and center Phillip Danault to seamlessly integrate. Tatar has seven points during his four-game streak and a team-high 20 points through 20 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.