Tatar had an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Tatar was back on the top line, replacing the injured Jonathan Drouin (upper body), and extended his point streak to four games with a secondary assist on Brendan Gallagher's first-period goal. Tatar had been moved off the top line for a couple of games but has enough past experience with Gallagher and center Phillip Danault to seamlessly integrate. Tatar has seven points during his four-game streak and a team-high 20 points through 20 games.