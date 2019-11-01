Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: One of each in overtime win
Tatar scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Tatar's third-period tally, which deflected off him in front of the nets, sparked a three-goal rally as the Canadiens made a comeback. The winger had four shots and two hits in the contest. Tatar has pointed in five of his last six appearances, and 11 points in 13 games overall in 2019-20. He's also added 16 PIM and 36 shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.