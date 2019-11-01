Tatar scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Tatar's third-period tally, which deflected off him in front of the nets, sparked a three-goal rally as the Canadiens made a comeback. The winger had four shots and two hits in the contest. Tatar has pointed in five of his last six appearances, and 11 points in 13 games overall in 2019-20. He's also added 16 PIM and 36 shots on goal.