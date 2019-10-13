Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Opens scoring in win
Tatar scored and picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues.
Tatar got the hosts on the board at the 12:59 mark of the first period and then found the scoresheet again in the second, drawing the primary helper on Phillip Danault's second goal of the season. The win over the Blues was Tatar's first multi-point game of 2019-20 and with it, he now has five points in as many games.
