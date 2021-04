Tatar (lower body) will not be available for Friday's game against the Jets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tatar will miss his second straight game while dealing with a lower-body issue but it doesn't appear to be too serious of an injury as he is still considered day-to-day. The 30-year-old winger has 10 goals and 30 points on the year. He'll be questionable ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Senators.