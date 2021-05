Tatar (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's Game 6 versus the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The reason for Tatar's absence is unclear. He logged 15:14 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5 with no obvious injury. The 30-year-old winger will be replaced in the lineup by Jake Evans.