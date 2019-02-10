Tatar scored a goal on four shots, had three hits and blocked a shot in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Earlier in the week, Tatar battled a lingering flu that knocked him out of one game and left him less than 100 percent in Thursday's win over the Jets. He reported being over the malady ahead of Saturday's game, and proved it when he pocketed his 17th goal, giving him 40 points for the season. That's one more goal and 11 more points than Max Pacioretty, the man Vegas acquired when it so readily sent Tatar packing during the offseason. Tatar is three goals shy of a fifth consecutive 20-goal campaign.