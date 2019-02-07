Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Partakes in latest practice
Tatar (illness) returned to practice ahead of Thursday's home game against the Jets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barring a setback in warmups, Tatar should be fit to play in the upcoming contest. The crafty scoring winger has fit in nicely with the Habs, as he's on pace for a career high in points with his current total consisting of 16 goals and 23 assists through 53 games.
