Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Picks up assist
Tatar recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
Tatar picked up his first point as a Canadian, getting a fortunate bounce off Pittsburgh defenseman Olli Maata's stick to Brendan Gallagher for the first goal of the game. Tatar led the team with five shots on goal in the contest.
