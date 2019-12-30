Tatar scored a power-play goal and added an assist Sunday in a 6-5 loss to Florida. He also had four shots and three hits.

Tatar got the Canadiens on the board in the first period with his team-leading 16th goal of the season. He later assist on a Shea Weber goal late in the third period. Tatar, who has collected three goals and two assists in his last three games, leads the Habs with 35 points in 39 games this season.