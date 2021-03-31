Tatar tallied a goal on three shots and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Edmonton.
Tatar put the finishing touches on the victory, powering a one-timer through Mikko Koskinen from the right circle to make it 4-0 late in the second period. It was Tatar's second straight outing lighting the lamp, and he extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The 30-year-old has scored seven times in 31 games this season after producing six consecutive 20-goal campaigns.
