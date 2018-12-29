Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Posts two-point night
Tatar scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 victory against the Panthers on Friday.
The veteran recorded a season-low in ice time against the Coyotes on Dec. 20, but since then, Tatar has posted a pair of two-point outings. On Friday, he opened the scoring with an unassisted goal and then broke the tie in the third period on the power play. Tatar is having a very strong season, as he's registered 14 goals and 28 points in 38 games. He could post career highs in both scoring categories, but at the very least, he's only six points behind last season's point total with still more than half a season to go.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...