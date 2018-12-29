Tatar scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 victory against the Panthers on Friday.

The veteran recorded a season-low in ice time against the Coyotes on Dec. 20, but since then, Tatar has posted a pair of two-point outings. On Friday, he opened the scoring with an unassisted goal and then broke the tie in the third period on the power play. Tatar is having a very strong season, as he's registered 14 goals and 28 points in 38 games. He could post career highs in both scoring categories, but at the very least, he's only six points behind last season's point total with still more than half a season to go.