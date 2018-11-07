Tatar scored two goals on six shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. He added a blocked shot and a minor penalty over 18:03 of ice time.

Tatar snapped a nine-game goal drought with his pair of goals, giving him five for the season. He's a proven goal scorer, potting at least 20 in each of the last four seasons, and is counted upon for scoring depth on a team that lacks elite offensive firepower.