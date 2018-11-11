Tatar scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 5-4 comeback victory over Vegas. He added three shots and two hits over 16:40 of ice time.

Tatar found the back of the net for the third straight game, having scored four times during that stretch. He was pleased to have finished off the Canadiens' comeback against the team that traded him to Montreal during the offseason. "It's always nice when you beat your old team," Tatar told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette. Tatar spent just 20 games in Vegas last season, so he didn't forge many bonds to the organization, but he was considered the add-on piece in a package deal to acquire Max Pacioretty, historically a more proficient goal scorer than Tatar. The count early on 2018-19: Tatar has seven goals and eight assists while Pacioretty has two goals and no helpers.