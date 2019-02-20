Tatar scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tatar finished a beautiful pass from Jordie Benn, enabling the Habs to snap a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). It was his third goal over the last five games, as he inches closer to a fifth consecutive 20-goal season. Tatar has been sneaky good.

