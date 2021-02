Tatar skated on the third line during Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Tatar was benched for the latter stages of Sunday's overtime loss to the Senators, replaced by Corey Perry, who scored the game-tying goal that sent the game into OT. It looks like that was a brief demotion for Tatar, who rejoined the third line for Monday's session, while Perry skated on the fourth line.