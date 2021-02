Tatar was back at left wing on the third line during Tuesday's practice, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Tatar was made a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, but that's looking like a one-game thing. He was back with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia on the third line, while Artturi Lehkonen moved back to the fourth line. Montreal is in the midst of an extended break and won't play again until Saturday.