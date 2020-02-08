Tatar (illness) is on the ice for Saturday's morning skate, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Tatar didn't practice Friday due to an illness, but his presence on the ice at morning skate suggests he should be good to go for Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. That's good news for the Canadiens and fantasy owners alike, as the 29-year-old winger has been on a tear recently, having racked up four goals and 16 points in his last 14 games.