Tatar collected a goal and an assist with a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver.

Tatar, who also scored the shootout winner, broke out of his lengthy 11-game goal drought with a wrister through traffic 13:44 into the second period. He also picked up an assist on Joel Edmundson's goal just under five minutes later. Tatar's productivity has dropped off significantly after back-to-back 20-goal campaigns, with the 30-year-old scoring six times with 14 assists in 30 contests.