Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Reaches 20 tallies again
Tatar scored a goal on three shots, blocked a shot and picked up a minor penalty in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.
Tatar's second-period goal, his second in as many games and fourth in the last six, was his 20th of the season. He's hit the 20-goal mark for five straight seasons.
