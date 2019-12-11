Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Reaches double-digit goals in win
Tatar scored a power-play goal, tallied an assist and dished out four hits in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.
Tatar leads Montreal with 27 points in 31 games but has been starved for goals in recent weeks. Including his goal in Tuesday's win, his 10th of the year, Tatar has found the goal column a total of three times in his previous 12 games.
