Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Ready for Friday
Tatar (hand) explained after Friday's practice that he sprained his finger a few games ago but is feeling fine for the evening's matchup against the Penguins, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tatar was spotted with a splint on his hand following Wednesday's contest versus the Bruins, but it appears the budding winger isn't in danger of missing additional action because of it. He should slot into his usual spots on the top line and power-play unit Friday.
