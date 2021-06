Tatar (undisclosed) won't play in Game 2 versus the Lightning on Wednesday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

At this point, it's hard to imagine Tatar will be featuring at any point in this series considering he has been out of the lineup for the last 13 contests. In terms of the left-wing spot with Tatar still on the shelf, Joel Armia will return to the fourth line while Artturi Lehkonen mans the top trio.