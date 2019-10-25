Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Resumes normal role
Tatar had one shot and finished minus-2 over 14:52 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Tatar, who had left Wednesday's practice after taking a shot off his foot, was back to normal on the top line with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher. What wasn't normal was his ice time, which was about a minute-and-a-half less than his linemates and nearly two minutes less than his season average. It looks like head coach Claude Julien relied more on his second line as the top line was on the ice for both of San Jose's even-strength goals.
