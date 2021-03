Tatar rang up three assists Saturday in a 7-1 win over Winnipeg.

The resurrection continues. Tatar was dropped in a lot of leagues after his sluggish start to the season. But in his last three games, the winger has five assists after being reunited with Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault. Go check your wire and scoop him up fast. The Tatar that averaged 60 points a season in Montreal seems back.