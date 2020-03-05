Tatar (upper body) will travel back to Montreal to be further evaluated by the team's medical staff, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Tatar was already set to miss Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay and now will be sidelined against the Panthers on Saturday as well. Prior to getting hurt, the Czech native racked up eight points in his previous seven outings. With Tatar on the shelf, Artturi Lehkonen figures to jump up to a first-line role.