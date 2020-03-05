Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Returning home for further evaluation
Tatar (upper body) will travel back to Montreal to be further evaluated by the team's medical staff, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Tatar was already set to miss Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay and now will be sidelined against the Panthers on Saturday as well. Prior to getting hurt, the Czech native racked up eight points in his previous seven outings. With Tatar on the shelf, Artturi Lehkonen figures to jump up to a first-line role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.