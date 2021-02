Tatar will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Tatar was a healthy scratch in Montreal's previous game, last Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto. Instead of skating on the first line, which has been his primary home the last couple of seasons and the beginning of this one, Tatar will join the third line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia.