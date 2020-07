Tatar (upper body) was back on the ice as part of Monday's Phase 3 training camp, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tatar missed the final three games of the regular season due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was rolling with nine points in his previous nine outings. The Czech should be a top-end fantasy target in both playoff pools and DFS contests during the teams' best-of-five play-in clash with Pittsburgh.