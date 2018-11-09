Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Scores goal in high scoring affair
Tatar scored a goal Thursday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sabres on Thursday.
Tatar scored for a second straight game Thursday but the Canadiens still lost in what turned out to be a high scoring affair, with 11 goals between the two teams. Meanwhile, Tatar, 27, since arriving via the Max Pacioretty trade, has been a consistent producer for Montreal with 14 points in his first 16 games as a Hab.
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Pots a pair Tuesday•
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Bags two apples Thursday•
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Notches assist in losing effort•
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: On incredible tear•
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Notches three points again Monday•
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Offensive outburst in win•
