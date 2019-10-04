Tatar scored a power-play goal and had a team-high six shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Tatar lit the lamp with an unassisted marker a couple of minutes after Carolina jumped to a 2-0 lead early in the second period. He's firmly planted on the Habs' top line, and his 17:41 of ice time showed that. The 28-year-old forward got a quick start on his quest for a sixth straight season of 20-plus goals.