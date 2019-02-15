Tatar scored his 18th goal of the season in Thursday's 3-1 road loss to the Predators.

Tatar is both 11 goals and 15 points shy of tying career highs in both departments. He has been a quality addition to Montreal's lineup and sits third on the team with 41 points through 56 games. On top of finding the back of the net with one, Tatar fired a game-high seven shots on goal.