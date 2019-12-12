Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Scores in overtime win
Tatar scored a goal on two shots along with one hit and a minor penalty in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.
Tatar, who extended his point streak to three games, found the back of the net for the second straight game and 11th time this season. He leads Montreal with 28 points in 32 games.
