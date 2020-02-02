Tatar scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Phillip Danault found Tatar in an open area in front of the net, and the 29-year-old lifted a puck over Sergei Bobrovsky's right shoulder for his 19th goal. It was the second marker in as many contests for Tatar, who is apparently enjoying the return of linemate Brendan Gallagher from a concussion. During a stretch where Montreal dealt with injuries to its forwards, Tatar has been a consistent offensive force with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) over the last 17 games.