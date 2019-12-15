Tatar scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

The Canadiens peppered Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier, who stopped everything until Tatar's bullet from the point got by him with 47 second left in the game. For Tatar, it was the third straight game with a goal and fourth straight with a point. The 29-year-old winger, who has 12 goals and 17 assists through 33 games, leads Montreal in points.