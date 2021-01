Tatar scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tatar finished off a pretty feed from rookie defenseman Alexander Romanov and put the pack through Frederick Andersen's five-hole. Power-play goals are nothing new to the 30-year-old Czech, who led Montreal with eight goals while on the man advantage. Montreal heads to Edmonton to kick off a two-game series against the Oilers on Saturday.