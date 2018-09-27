Tatar scored a power-play goal on four shots, had two minor penalties and was minus-3 in Wednesday's preseason loss to the Maple Leafs.

Two of Tatar's three preseason points have come on the power play, on which he had 3:01 of ice time Wednesday. The winger has been a regular contributor on the man advantage during his days in Detroit, and he figures to be staple on Montreal's first power-play unit to open the season as well as a top-six forward.