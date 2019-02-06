Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Scratched after all
Updating a previous report, Tatar is not in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Ducks.
Tatar looked like he was going to play after taking part in pregame warmups, but his illness turned out to be too serious to give it a go. He'll hope to return to action Thursday against the Jets.
