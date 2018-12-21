Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Season-low TOI
Tatar had two shots, one blocked shot, two hits and a minor penalty over 12:44 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Tatar, who had been a top-six forward since training camp, was dropped to the third line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrew Shaw. This was not an indictment on Tatar's play, but rather coach Claude Julien shaking up the top three lines. Tatar's TOI on Thursday was a season low as a result of the shift. He also extended a pointless streak to six games, his longest such streak of the season.
