Tatar had a splint on his hand after Wednesday's game in Boston, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's unclear how Tatar suffered the injury. He played 15:23 over 23 shifts in the contest without any apparent discomfort. It remains to be seen if the winger will be ready to go for Friday's game in Pittsburgh. He's picked up 20 goals and 52 points over 59 games -- the 29-year-old is not someone the Canadiens can afford to lose as they cling to slim playoff hopes.