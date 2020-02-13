Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Seen with splint on hand
Tatar had a splint on his hand after Wednesday's game in Boston, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's unclear how Tatar suffered the injury. He played 15:23 over 23 shifts in the contest without any apparent discomfort. It remains to be seen if the winger will be ready to go for Friday's game in Pittsburgh. He's picked up 20 goals and 52 points over 59 games -- the 29-year-old is not someone the Canadiens can afford to lose as they cling to slim playoff hopes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.