Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Set for extended absence
The Canadiens announced Tuesday that Tatar will be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.
Tatar returned to Montreal for further evaluation ahead of Tuesday's game against Nashville, and as evidenced by this news, likely didn't receive good news. The veteran suffered the injury in last Tuesday's game against the Islanders and currently has no timetable for a return. The 29-year-old's absence will be a huge blow to the lineup, especially considering he's led the team in points this season with 61. As long as Tatar is out, look for Paul Byron to assume a top-line spot as well as a boost in power-play time.
