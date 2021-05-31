Tatar (undisclosed) is expected to remain on the shelf for Monday's Game 7 clash with the Maple Leafs, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Tatar is currently bogged down in a 17-game goal drought dating back to April 12 versus Toronto, so his continued absence may not impact the majority of fantasy players. During his slump, the winger has added just four assists while putting just 19 shots on net. Without Tatar in the lineup, Jake Evans figures to continue filling a first-line role with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher.