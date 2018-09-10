The Golden Knights traded Tatar along with Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick to the Canadiens in exchange for Max Pacioretty.

Tatar has three years left on his contract worth $5.3 million per year. The Golden Knights likely didn't want to be strapped with to that cash, and the Canadiens dumped a player who would've walked for nothing in free agency next summer if they couldn't move him at the dealine. Tatar should be a solid addition to Montreal's top six and power play, as he scored 20 goals and added 14 helpers in 82 games between the Red Wings and Golden Knights last year.

