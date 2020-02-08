Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Skips Friday's practice
Tatar did not practice Friday because of the flu, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Tatar, like others in the locker room, is fighting off the flu bug and did so in Thursday's overtime win over the Ducks. "In Tatar's case, we have to give him credit," coach Claude Julien said about Tatar playing Thursday. "Today was a good opportunity to give him rest because he lost a lot of energy. We want to make sure it is in the best shape possible for tomorrow." The illness leaves his status uncertain for Saturday's night's game against the Maple Leafs.
