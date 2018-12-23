Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Snaps back into form
Tatar picked up two assists Saturday night in the Canadiens' 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Tatar snapped a six-game scoring drought with the points. We guess that reduced ice time last game snapped him back into focus. Tatar is quietly on a career pace if he can stay focused. But he's not much of a special-teams producer, so his mid-50s point total will be a bit one-dimensional in some formats.
