Tatar scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Rangers.

Tatar has points in two straight and 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 66 games. There was some talk that he might have gotten moved at the trade deadline, but his value is probably higher in Montreal than elsewhere. Especially for fantasy owners. Tatar should deliver solid production until season's end.

