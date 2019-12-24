Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Sparks offense in rout
Tatar scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, on six shots while adding three hits in a 6-2 win over Winnipeg on Monday.
With the Canadiens trailing 1-0, Tatar scored twice in the final five minutes of the first period to get the Habs off and running. The goals were his 14th and 15th of the season, with six of those coming in his last seven games. The 29-year-old has 32 points in 37 games and should push for 30 goals and 60 points by the end of the year.
