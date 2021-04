Tatar (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday in Calgary, per coach Dominique Ducharme.

Tatar left Saturday's game against the Flames in the third period, and it's yet to be determined if he'll be forced to miss any additional time. Montreal's offense is set to get a boost with highly skilled rookie Cole Caufield making his NHL debut, but that positive impact would be neutralized by any extended absence from Tatar, who has amassed 10 goals and 29 points in 45 games this season.