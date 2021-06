Tatar (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 3 versus Vegas, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Tatar will miss a ninth straight game Friday and the Canadiens have yet to release an expected timetable for his return, so at this point he can be considered out indefinitely. The 30-year-old winger has picked up one helper and 17 hits through five contests this postseason.