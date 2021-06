Tatar (undisclosed) will remain on the shelf heading into Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Lightning on Monday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Tatar has missed 12 straight contests for the Habs and could struggle to even break into the lineup once cleared play, especially if Joel Armia (not injury related) and Jake Evans (concussion) are both available. With Tatar set to hit free agency this summer, it's possible he has played his final game in a Habs sweater.